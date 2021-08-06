Credit Suisse Group Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRVL. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.