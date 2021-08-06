Credit Suisse Group Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $38.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,023 over the last three months. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,716,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

