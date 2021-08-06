Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €174.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €174.00 ($204.71) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €170.94 ($201.10).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €145.45 ($171.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €143.28. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

