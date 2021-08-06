Craig Gentle Sells 1,587 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

STJ stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,625 ($21.23). 624,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 43.16. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,633 ($21.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.32%.

STJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

