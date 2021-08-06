Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,207 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,693 shares of company stock valued at $99,498,244. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

EL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,993. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.14 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

