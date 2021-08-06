Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises about 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.62.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $773.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $712.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $777.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,711,384. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

