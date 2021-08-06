Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

