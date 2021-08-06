Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after buying an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $644.94. 22,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,746. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $632.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

