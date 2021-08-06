Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 94 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $239,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.3% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $2,726.42. 11,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,506.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

