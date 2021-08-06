Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000.

NYSEARCA JKL traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

