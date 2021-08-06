Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $39,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $107.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

