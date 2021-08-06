Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,939. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.