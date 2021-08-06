Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 411 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 69,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,529,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $107.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,166. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $107.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

