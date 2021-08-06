Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) versus Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Head-To-Head Review

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Costco Wholesale 0 7 15 0 2.68

Tuesday Morning currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Costco Wholesale has a consensus target price of $423.09, suggesting a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Costco Wholesale.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.37 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Costco Wholesale $166.76 billion 1.17 $4.00 billion $8.85 50.08

Costco Wholesale has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Costco Wholesale shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Costco Wholesale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% Costco Wholesale 2.53% 27.30% 8.04%

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats Tuesday Morning on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

