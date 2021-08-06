CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

CSGP traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35. CoStar Group has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 149.78, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

