Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Board of Directors Initiates Share Buyback Program

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

