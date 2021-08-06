Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

CRSR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

