Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE CLB opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.32. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after acquiring an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,825,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

