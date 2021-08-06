Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million.

TSE CTS opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,873.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.80. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$11.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.90.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

