Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

