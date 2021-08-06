Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.