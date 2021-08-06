Contrasting Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of ViewRay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -101.78% -9.63% ViewRay -183.76% -69.14% -37.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yubo International Biotech and ViewRay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 0 1 4 0 2.80

ViewRay has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential downside of 18.72%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.37, suggesting that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and ViewRay’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViewRay $57.02 million 19.54 -$107.91 million ($0.73) -9.44

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

