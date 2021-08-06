Contrasting Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SelectQuote and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 1 4 0 2.80 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.56%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 202.47%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than SelectQuote.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote 16.59% 24.68% 12.10% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $531.52 million 5.48 $81.15 million ($0.16) -111.44 Waterdrop $464.05 million 32.10 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SelectQuote beats Waterdrop on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

