ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several research firms recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.83. 14,778,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,391,531. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,566 shares of company stock worth $9,838,721.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

