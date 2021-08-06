Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.070-$-1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$351 million.Confluent also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.230 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.25. 935,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,126. Confluent has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

