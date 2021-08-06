Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 90 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $148.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

