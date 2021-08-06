CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

CompX International has raised its dividend by 190.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CompX International alerts:

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. CompX International has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.