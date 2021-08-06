CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.60 ($94.82).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

COP stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 56.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of €67.17.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.