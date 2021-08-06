Compass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,873% compared to the average volume of 103 put options.
COMP stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
