Compass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,873% compared to the average volume of 103 put options.

COMP stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52. Compass has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

