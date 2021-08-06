Compass Diversified (CODI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI):

8/4/2021 – Compass Diversified was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

8/4/2021 – Compass Diversified was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/2/2021 – Compass Diversified was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

7/28/2021 – Compass Diversified was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

7/12/2021 – Compass Diversified was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

7/7/2021 – Compass Diversified was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

7/5/2021 – Compass Diversified was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

6/30/2021 – Compass Diversified was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

6/18/2021 – Compass Diversified had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 1,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -202.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.