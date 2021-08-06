Comparing Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) & Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anterix and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67 Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Anterix has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -5,910.31% -24.37% -21.88% Alaska Communications Systems Group -1.17% -1.25% -0.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anterix and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $920,000.00 1,141.29 -$54.43 million ($3.13) -18.78 Alaska Communications Systems Group $240.57 million 0.77 -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Alaska Communications Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group beats Anterix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network. The company's business customers comprise enterprises in the oil and gas industry, health care, education, Alaska Native Corporations, and financial industries; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers in residential homes and multi-dwelling units; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

