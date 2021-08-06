Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
OTCMKTS MGDDF opened at $167.21 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $167.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.11.
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.
