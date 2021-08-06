Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CODYY stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

