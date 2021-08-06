Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Cut to $4.80 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 13,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.