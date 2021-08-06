Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.18 ($6.10) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

