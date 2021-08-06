Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.46. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 26.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 53.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.