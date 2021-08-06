Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $219,631.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,698.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.83 or 0.01301754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00339835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00149174 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003190 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.