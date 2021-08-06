Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Takes $4.87 Million Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II comprises approximately 3.1% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned 0.25% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Shares of NYSE ASZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 53,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,717. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

