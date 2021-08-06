Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 92,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAAU. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000.

NASDAQ FTAAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. 396,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,038. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

