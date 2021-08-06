Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. FTAC Hera Acquisition comprises 1.6% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

HERAU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 41,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

