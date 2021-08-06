Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.00. 1,753,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

