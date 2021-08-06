Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Trading Down 5.8%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.87 and last traded at $85.87. 1,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 735,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

