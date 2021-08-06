Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 350,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,600. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.04 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $365,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock worth $1,478,689. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

