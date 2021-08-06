Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Raises Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.805 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 222.04 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock worth $1,478,689. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.