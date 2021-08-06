CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC Materials stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,684. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCMP. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

