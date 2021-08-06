Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

NET stock opened at $121.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.19 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,185.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,787 shares of company stock worth $84,953,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

