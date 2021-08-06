Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £155 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, for a total transaction of £155 ($202.51).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29) per share, for a total transaction of £139.77 ($182.61).

On Monday, June 7th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £163.10 ($213.09).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,590 ($20.77). 23,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,280. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,557.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

