Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group’s (NYSE:RAAS) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Cloopen Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $320,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of RAAS opened at $4.64 on Friday. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

