Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Shares of NYSE:CLW traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 247,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $493.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

