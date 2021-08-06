Clean Yield Group Takes Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,868 shares of company stock worth $3,457,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.