Clean Yield Group Takes $104,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 417,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $186.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

